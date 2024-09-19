EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Shares Sold by MRP Capital Investments LLC

MRP Capital Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 26.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,475 shares during the quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EPR. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in EPR Properties by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in EPR Properties by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,061,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,414,000 after buying an additional 3,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in EPR Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPR stock opened at $48.64 on Thursday. EPR Properties has a 52-week low of $39.65 and a 52-week high of $49.63. The company has a quick ratio of 11.12, a current ratio of 11.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.88.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.03%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 168.47%.

Several brokerages have commented on EPR. StockNews.com cut shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of EPR Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised EPR Properties from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on EPR Properties from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on EPR Properties from $42.50 to $47.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.06.

In other news, SVP Gwendolyn Mary Johnson sold 592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total transaction of $25,941.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,279.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Gwendolyn Mary Johnson sold 592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total transaction of $25,941.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,279.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,964,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

