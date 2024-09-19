EQB (EQB) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

EQB (TSE: EQB) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

9/6/2024 – EQB had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$105.00 to C$113.00.

8/30/2024 – EQB had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$104.00 to C$106.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/30/2024 – EQB had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$112.00 to C$109.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/29/2024 – EQB had its price target lowered by analysts at Cormark from C$121.00 to C$111.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/22/2024 – EQB had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$102.00 to C$112.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/21/2024 – EQB had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$110.00 to C$106.00.

8/20/2024 – EQB had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$114.00 to C$121.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/20/2024 – EQB had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$110.00 to C$105.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/19/2024 – EQB had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$113.00 to C$109.00.

TSE EQB traded up C$2.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$102.20. The stock had a trading volume of 101,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,970. EQB Inc. has a 12 month low of C$66.41 and a 12 month high of C$102.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$96.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$90.05.

EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported C$2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.93 by C$0.03. EQB had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 39.67%. The business had revenue of C$327.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$325.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EQB Inc. will post 12.6726343 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. EQB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.19%.

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, institutional deposit notes and covered bonds, as well as specialized financing solutions.

