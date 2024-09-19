EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Holdings Lifted by Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC

Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC increased its position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 576,293 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 57,200 shares during the quarter. EQT comprises about 4.2% of Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $21,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in EQT by 6.5% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 33,277 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the period. First Washington CORP raised its position in EQT by 2.1% in the second quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 71,354 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in EQT by 14.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 38,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,943 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in EQT by 25.7% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in EQT by 3.8% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 129,911 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 4,696 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on EQT from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on EQT from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Stephens lowered their target price on EQT from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on EQT from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on EQT from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.28.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $33.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.48. EQT Co. has a 52 week low of $30.02 and a 52 week high of $45.23. The company has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 1.06.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.12. EQT had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $952.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. EQT’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.65%.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

