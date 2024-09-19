Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Sold by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 269,796 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,655 shares during the quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.22% of Equifax worth $65,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EFX. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax during the first quarter worth $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 76.1% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Equifax by 138.2% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equifax

In other news, EVP Carla Chaney sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.85, for a total value of $845,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,875 shares in the company, valued at $3,065,118.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EFX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Equifax from $277.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Equifax to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Equifax from $263.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.59.

Equifax Stock Performance

NYSE:EFX opened at $297.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.78 billion, a PE ratio of 66.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.58. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.95 and a fifty-two week high of $309.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $285.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $258.53.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The credit services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.09. Equifax had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.74%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

