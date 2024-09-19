Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Stock Position Increased by Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership

Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership lifted its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,934 shares during the quarter. Equinix makes up about 10.0% of Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership’s holdings in Equinix were worth $23,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Equinix by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,503,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,319,917,000 after purchasing an additional 238,815 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Equinix by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,591,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,087,096,000 after acquiring an additional 13,988 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Equinix by 14.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,888,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,428,606,000 after acquiring an additional 238,883 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Equinix by 3.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,391,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,148,504,000 after acquiring an additional 47,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Equinix by 1.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,333,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,009,293,000 after acquiring an additional 19,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Simon Miller sold 569 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $820.91, for a total transaction of $467,097.79. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,559,334.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Simon Miller sold 569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $820.91, for a total transaction of $467,097.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,554 shares in the company, valued at $4,559,334.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total transaction of $734,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,094 shares in the company, valued at $7,729,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,043 shares of company stock worth $8,282,119. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix stock opened at $860.95 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $817.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $792.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.35, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $677.80 and a 52-week high of $914.93.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by ($4.72). Equinix had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 31.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $4.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 170.91%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $669.00 to $671.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $873.00 to $971.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Equinix from $915.00 to $935.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Equinix from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Equinix from $859.00 to $865.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $883.71.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

