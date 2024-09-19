Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Advantage Energy Ltd.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:AAV)

Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV – Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Advantage Energy in a research note issued on Sunday, September 15th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now anticipates that the company will earn $0.49 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.62.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on AAV. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Advantage Energy in a report on Thursday, August 29th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Advantage Energy in a report on Friday, July 26th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Cormark set a C$15.00 price objective on Advantage Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$13.68.

Advantage Energy Trading Down 1.7 %

TSE AAV opened at C$9.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.86. Advantage Energy has a 12 month low of C$8.02 and a 12 month high of C$11.73. The stock has a market cap of C$1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.54 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.18.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C($0.04). Advantage Energy had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 16.05%. The company had revenue of C$100.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$108.50 million.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Donald Craig Blackwood acquired 5,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$9.20 per share, with a total value of C$50,002.00. In related news, Director Jill Terilee Angevine acquired 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$9.91 per share, with a total value of C$237,919.20. Also, Senior Officer Donald Craig Blackwood acquired 5,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$9.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,002.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 49,435 shares of company stock valued at $479,521 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

About Advantage Energy

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Its assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

