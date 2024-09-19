Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for September 19th (AFLYY, CAL, CGNT, DASH, DLNG, EFX, ELS, ESCA, ESPR, MIND)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, September 19th:
Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an underperform rating to a neutral rating.
Caleres (NYSE:CAL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) was upgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a neutral rating to a buy rating. BTIG Research currently has $155.00 target price on the stock.
Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Equifax (NYSE:EFX) was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $310.00 target price on the stock.
Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $82.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $70.50.
Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
RH (NYSE:RH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.
Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $34.00 target price on the stock.
Trex (NYSE:TREX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
