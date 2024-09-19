Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) Hits New 52-Week High at $42.28

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $42.28 and last traded at $42.00, with a volume of 43635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.93.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EQBK shares. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Equity Bancshares from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Equity Bancshares from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Equity Bancshares from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $647.18 million, a P/E ratio of 70.72 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.20 and its 200 day moving average is $35.40.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07. Equity Bancshares had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $55.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.56 million. Research analysts predict that Equity Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from Equity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Equity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

In other Equity Bancshares news, Director Gregory L. Gaeddert sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $245,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $703,675.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Brad S. Elliott sold 24,801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $1,007,912.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,161,674.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory L. Gaeddert sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $245,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,675.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Equity Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 97.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 3,541 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Equity Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $271,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Equity Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $322,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment and aircraft financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products.

