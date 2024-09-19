Eric M. Sprink Sells 7,302 Shares of Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB) Stock

Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Free Report) CEO Eric M. Sprink sold 7,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total value of $366,049.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 316,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,886,798.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Coastal Financial Stock Up 0.2 %
NASDAQ CCB opened at $50.95 on Thursday. Coastal Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $35.67 and a 12 month high of $54.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $683.70 million, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.43 and its 200 day moving average is $44.56.
Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $167.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.30 million. Coastal Financial had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 13.34%. Research analysts predict that Coastal Financial Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CCB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Coastal Financial to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Hovde Group raised their price objective on shares of Coastal Financial from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.
Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.
