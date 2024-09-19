Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 218,158 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the previous session’s volume of 499,220 shares.The stock last traded at $8.77 and had previously closed at $8.82.

Ermenegildo Zegna Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.93.

Get Ermenegildo Zegna alerts:

Institutional Trading of Ermenegildo Zegna

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZGN. nVerses Capital LLC increased its stake in Ermenegildo Zegna by 525.0% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in Ermenegildo Zegna by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 38,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 12,805 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Ermenegildo Zegna in the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna in the first quarter valued at about $353,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna during the 1st quarter worth approximately $563,000. 12.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ermenegildo Zegna Company Profile

Ermenegildo Zegna N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes luxury menswear, footwear, leather goods, and other accessories under the Zegna and the Thom Browne brands. It provides luxury leisurewear for men; formal suits, tuxedos, shirts, blazers, formal overcoats, and accessories; leather accessories comprising shoes, bags, belts, and small leather accessories; and fragrances.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ermenegildo Zegna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ermenegildo Zegna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.