Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EPRX) Shares Up 4.8%

Shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EPRX – Get Free Report) were up 4.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.83 and last traded at $2.83. Approximately 3,101 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 16,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $77.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.62.

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EPRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EPRX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

About Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on the development of locally delivered, extended-release products that have the potential to address therapeutic areas with high unmet medical need. Th company's lead product candidate includes EP-104IAR, for the treatment of pain due to osteoarthritis of the knee.

Featured Stories

