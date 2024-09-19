Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:EPRXF) Trading 2.2% Higher

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:EPRXF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.81 and last traded at C$2.76. 3,101 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 7,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.70.

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.2 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$2.63 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.85.

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of technologies in the biotechnology sector. The company's lead product candidate is EP-104IAR, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of unmet medical needs and for pain relief for knee osteoarthritis and eosinophilic esophagitis, as well as under development for treating canine osteoarthritis.

