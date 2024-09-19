Evelo Biosciences Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 1,885 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,101% compared to the average daily volume of 157 put options.
Evelo Biosciences Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $2,000.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.04. Evelo Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $5.27.
Evelo Biosciences Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Evelo Biosciences
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- How Much Can You Make in Stocks in One Month?
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- This Is the Top Large-Cap Stock Insiders Are Buying
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Capitalize on Micron’s 24% Drop—Wall Street Eyes Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Evelo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evelo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.