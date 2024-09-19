EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) CEO Eric Richard Remer Sells 7,099 Shares

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 7,099 shares of EverCommerce stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $75,888.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,124,163 shares in the company, valued at $86,847,302.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Eric Richard Remer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 17th, Eric Richard Remer sold 10,311 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $110,224.59.

On Tuesday, July 2nd, Eric Richard Remer sold 3,992 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total transaction of $44,191.44.

Shares of EVCM stock traded up $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $10.80. 98,071 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,093. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.43 and a beta of 1.08. EverCommerce Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.22 and a 12-month high of $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.08.

EverCommerce ( NASDAQ:EVCM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $177.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.88 million. EverCommerce had a negative net margin of 6.31% and a negative return on equity of 5.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that EverCommerce Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

EVCM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on EverCommerce from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.45.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EverCommerce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in EverCommerce in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in EverCommerce by 19.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of EverCommerce during the 1st quarter worth $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer experience solution, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

