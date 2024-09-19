Evercore ISI Raises Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC) Price Target to $26.00

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

DOC has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com raised Healthpeak Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Healthpeak Properties to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.83.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE DOC opened at $22.12 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of 63.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Healthpeak Properties has a 12 month low of $15.24 and a 12 month high of $22.79.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $695.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.11 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 11.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Healthpeak Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 342.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Healthpeak Properties

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 274.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 645.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 8,352 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.