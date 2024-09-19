Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) and Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) Head to Head Review

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) and Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Evoke Pharma and Xenetic Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Evoke Pharma alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evoke Pharma -86.74% -964.25% -66.09% Xenetic Biosciences -186.39% -51.05% -45.83%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Evoke Pharma and Xenetic Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evoke Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A Xenetic Biosciences 0 1 0 0 2.00

Risk & Volatility

Evoke Pharma has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xenetic Biosciences has a beta of 2.24, meaning that its stock price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.1% of Xenetic Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of Evoke Pharma shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of Xenetic Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Evoke Pharma and Xenetic Biosciences”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evoke Pharma $7.53 million 4.84 -$7.79 million ($1.83) -2.32 Xenetic Biosciences $2.52 million 2.23 -$4.14 million ($2.93) -1.25

Xenetic Biosciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Evoke Pharma. Evoke Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Xenetic Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Xenetic Biosciences beats Evoke Pharma on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Evoke Pharma

(Get Free Report)

Evoke Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It offers Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults. The company markets its products to gastroenterologists, internal medicine specialists, primary care physicians, and select health care providers. Evoke Pharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Solana Beach, California.

About Xenetic Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas. XCART has the potential to fuel a robust pipeline of therapeutic assets targeting high-value oncology indications.

Receive News & Ratings for Evoke Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoke Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.