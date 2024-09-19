Evolution Petroleum Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM)

Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the energy company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th.
Evolution Petroleum has increased its dividend payment by an average of 40.0% per year over the last three years. Evolution Petroleum has a payout ratio of 184.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.
Evolution Petroleum Price Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:EPM opened at $5.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.13 and a beta of 0.81. Evolution Petroleum has a 12 month low of $4.59 and a 12 month high of $7.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Evolution Petroleum to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th.
Evolution Petroleum Company Profile
Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an energy company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and exploitation of onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of approximately 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.
