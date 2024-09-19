Evotec (NASDAQ:EVO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Evotec SE (NASDAQ:EVO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 92,491 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the previous session’s volume of 105,718 shares.The stock last traded at $3.62 and had previously closed at $3.64.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Evotec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Evotec from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Evotec from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Novo Holdings A S bought a new stake in Evotec during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,183,000. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC acquired a new stake in shares of Evotec in the fourth quarter worth $53,931,000. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its holdings in Evotec by 643.1% in the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 80,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 69,936 shares in the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evotec by 140.5% in the 2nd quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 114,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 67,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Evotec during the 1st quarter valued at $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as autoimmune diseases, cancer, CNS diseases, diabetes, fibrosis, immunology, infectious diseases, kidney diseases, liver diseases, pain and inflammation, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, tuberculosis, and women's health.

