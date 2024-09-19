EVR (LON:EVRH) Shares Up 1.1%

EVR Holdings PLC (LON:EVRH – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 5.10 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 4.75 ($0.06). Approximately 18,540,582 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 218% from the average daily volume of 5,832,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.70 ($0.06).
EVR Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of £81.69 million and a P/E ratio of -4.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4.75.
EVR Company Profile
EVR Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation and curation of virtual reality content for distribution and consumption through its own platform in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
