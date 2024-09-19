Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) Shares Up 5.8%

Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) shares traded up 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.45 and last traded at $20.44. 170,192 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 207,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.32.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Excelerate Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Excelerate Energy from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Excelerate Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.21 and its 200-day moving average is $17.78.

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $183.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.14 million. Excelerate Energy had a return on equity of 1.68% and a net margin of 3.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Excelerate Energy, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Excelerate Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.90%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy during the first quarter worth $26,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Excelerate Energy in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Excelerate Energy during the first quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, BOKF NA lifted its holdings in Excelerate Energy by 5.8% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; and natural gas supply to-power projects.

