Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

Stock analysts at UBS Group started coverage on shares of Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.86% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelixis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

Shares of EXEL stock opened at $26.82 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.26. Exelixis has a twelve month low of $18.64 and a twelve month high of $27.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.54.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.44. Exelixis had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The company had revenue of $637.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.21 million. Research analysts predict that Exelixis will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Dana Aftab sold 95,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $2,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 520,990 shares in the company, valued at $13,024,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Dana Aftab sold 95,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $2,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 520,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,024,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total value of $515,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 630,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,256,081.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 302,858 shares of company stock worth $7,980,629. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXEL. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exelixis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $652,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in Exelixis by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 71,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 276,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,210,000 after purchasing an additional 19,559 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 433,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,736,000 after purchasing an additional 166,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 137.1% during the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 20,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 12,036 shares during the period. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

