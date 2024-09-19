Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Expected to Post Q2 2026 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for Exelon in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 16th. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.54. The consensus estimate for Exelon’s current full-year earnings is $2.44 per share.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Exelon from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Exelon from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.82.

EXC opened at $39.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $39.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.01. Exelon has a 1 year low of $33.35 and a 1 year high of $41.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.52%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 247.5% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 646.2% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Exelon during the second quarter valued at $28,000. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

