Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,751,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 513,272 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.28% of Exelon worth $95,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EXC. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Exelon by 112.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 31,527,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,483,000 after buying an additional 16,686,526 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,310,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,956,525,000 after acquiring an additional 14,749,899 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon by 666.2% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,583,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,024,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115,763 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Exelon during the first quarter worth $96,859,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Exelon by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 93,146,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

EXC opened at $39.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $39.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.53. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $33.35 and a 12 month high of $41.48.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 9.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.52%.

Several research firms have weighed in on EXC. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Exelon from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.82.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

