Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.08% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Exelon from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

Exelon Stock Down 0.5 %

EXC stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.29. 6,675,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,822,318. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.53. Exelon has a 1 year low of $33.35 and a 1 year high of $41.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.01.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 10.65%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelon will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Exelon

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its position in Exelon by 2.0% during the second quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 14,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.2% in the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Exelon by 3.4% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Exelon by 8.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Featured Articles

