eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Sells $724,500.00 in Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total value of $724,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,820,297 shares in the company, valued at $591,486,103.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 10th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 59,935 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $743,793.35.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 26,630 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total transaction of $314,766.60.

On Tuesday, August 27th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 44,616 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total transaction of $579,115.68.

On Tuesday, August 20th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 47,984 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total value of $591,162.88.

On Tuesday, August 13th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 46,047 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $554,866.35.

On Tuesday, August 6th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 50,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total transaction of $616,500.00.

On Monday, July 29th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total transaction of $579,200.00.

On Monday, July 22nd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $551,600.00.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 55,538 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total transaction of $793,638.02.

On Monday, July 15th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 83,240 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $1,065,472.00.

eXp World Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of eXp World stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.73. 1,777,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,043,015. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.91 and a 1 year high of $17.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.88 and a beta of 2.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.90 and its 200 day moving average is $11.63.

eXp World Announces Dividend

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). eXp World had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -117.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on eXp World from $11.75 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research upgraded shares of eXp World from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eXp World

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of eXp World by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,109,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,093,000 after purchasing an additional 107,303 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in eXp World by 6.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,803,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,348,000 after purchasing an additional 101,600 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in eXp World by 91.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,377,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,544,000 after buying an additional 659,012 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 877,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,621,000 after buying an additional 93,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of eXp World by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 710,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,017,000 after buying an additional 36,569 shares during the period. 27.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.

