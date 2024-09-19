Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by Sienna Gestion

Sienna Gestion lowered its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 29.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,464 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 26,440 shares during the period. Sienna Gestion’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $7,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth $74,763,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 437,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,644,000 after purchasing an additional 175,111 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 233,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,706,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

EXPD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research raised Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $123.33 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.41. The company has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.97. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.03 and a 12 month high of $131.17.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.02). Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

