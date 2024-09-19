Experian (LON:EXPN) Sets New 52-Week High at $3,849.00

Experian plc (LON:EXPN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,849 ($50.85) and last traded at GBX 3,847.22 ($50.82), with a volume of 9051727 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,791 ($50.08).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EXPN shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,260 ($56.27) price target on shares of Experian in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,502.50 ($46.27).

The stock has a market cap of £35.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,861.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,611.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,532.01.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.

