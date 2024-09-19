Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Hits New 12-Month High at $51.63

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $51.63 and last traded at $51.36, with a volume of 46289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.59.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Experian in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock.
Experian Stock Up 1.8 %
About Experian
Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.
