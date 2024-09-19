Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Buy

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $204.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous target price of $162.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a sector underperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $172.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised Extra Space Storage from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $170.93.

EXR opened at $181.65 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $169.24 and a 200 day moving average of $154.28. The stock has a market cap of $38.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.46, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Extra Space Storage has a 52-week low of $101.19 and a 52-week high of $184.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.32%.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.58, for a total value of $1,144,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,690 shares in the company, valued at $4,835,260.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.58, for a total transaction of $1,144,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,835,260.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kenneth M. Woolley sold 6,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.23, for a total transaction of $1,178,047.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 404,306 shares in the company, valued at $71,655,152.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,970 shares of company stock valued at $3,172,757 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $301,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 10,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

