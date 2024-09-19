Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Waterloo Capital L.P.

Waterloo Capital L.P. increased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 360.0% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 918.9% during the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM opened at $114.57 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $123.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.25. The stock has a market cap of $451.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.76.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

