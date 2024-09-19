Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Given New $149.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) had its price target lowered by UBS Group from $157.00 to $149.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI raised Exxon Mobil to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $135.76.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

NYSE:XOM opened at $114.57 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $123.75. The stock has a market cap of $451.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Institutional Trading of Exxon Mobil

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patron Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 37,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.9% in the second quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 32,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 720.2% during the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 15,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 14,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 407.5% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 24,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after buying an additional 19,363 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

