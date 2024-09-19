Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Trading 0.9% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $128.00 to $130.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Exxon Mobil traded as high as $114.03 and last traded at $113.74. Approximately 2,349,202 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 16,764,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.71.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.76.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 532.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,815,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,935,779,000 after buying an additional 14,158,054 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16,399.4% in the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 12,616,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,466,589,000 after purchasing an additional 12,540,435 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 565.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,180,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,317,817,000 after purchasing an additional 11,199,696 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth $980,210,000. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,511,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,197,989,000 after purchasing an additional 5,523,429 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $451.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

