Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Trading Up 1.7%

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $116.60 and last traded at $116.58. Approximately 1,816,793 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 16,715,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.58.

XOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.76.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.78 and its 200-day moving average is $115.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.90.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XOM. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 25,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 18,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 5,565 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $915,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

