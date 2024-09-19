FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $16.80-$17.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $17.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.285-$2.305 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.29 billion. FactSet Research Systems also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 16.800-17.400 EPS.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

FDS opened at $446.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $419.15 and a 200 day moving average of $428.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.28. FactSet Research Systems has a fifty-two week low of $391.84 and a fifty-two week high of $488.64.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.46. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.48% and a net margin of 23.56%. The company had revenue of $552.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems will post 16.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $464.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America downgraded FactSet Research Systems from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $500.00 to $407.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of FactSet Research Systems to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $455.00 to $378.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $432.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at FactSet Research Systems

In related news, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 1,057 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.42, for a total value of $452,839.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,324.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 1,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.42, for a total transaction of $452,839.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,324.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.59, for a total value of $1,249,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,380,259.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,432 shares of company stock valued at $5,166,986. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Articles

