FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 16.800-17.400 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 17.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.3 billion-$2.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.3 billion.

Several research firms recently commented on FDS. Bank of America cut FactSet Research Systems from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $500.00 to $407.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $464.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Monday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $455.00 to $378.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded FactSet Research Systems to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $432.27.

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $446.81 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $419.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $428.15. The firm has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.75. FactSet Research Systems has a 1 year low of $391.84 and a 1 year high of $488.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.28.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.46. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 34.48%. The company had revenue of $552.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems will post 16.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.37%.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.59, for a total value of $1,249,770.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,380,259.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.59, for a total value of $1,249,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $5,380,259.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 2,375 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.71, for a total transaction of $999,186.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,867,587.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,432 shares of company stock valued at $5,166,986 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

