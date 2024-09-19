Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Purchased by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 456 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 704.8% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,603,000 after acquiring an additional 5,328 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 1,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 29,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,883,000 after acquiring an additional 9,094 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,855,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,568,605,000 after acquiring an additional 35,263 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 861,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,076,268,000 after acquiring an additional 174,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,725.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,967.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,500.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,264.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,800.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,582.58.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Joanna Rees sold 3,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total transaction of $6,931,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 3,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total transaction of $6,931,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Kirsner sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,697.06, for a total value of $5,091,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,002 shares in the company, valued at $22,065,174.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,261 shares of company stock worth $26,291,370. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $1,900.33 on Thursday. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $811.99 and a twelve month high of $1,915.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,693.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,443.55. The firm has a market cap of $46.96 billion, a PE ratio of 99.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.34.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.34). Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 60.67% and a net margin of 28.94%. The firm had revenue of $447.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.19 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

