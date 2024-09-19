Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1,907.49

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1,907.49 and last traded at $1,878.58, with a volume of 7386 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,894.98.

FICO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,800.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,500.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Fair Isaac to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,264.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,725.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,582.58.

Fair Isaac Trading Up 0.8 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,693.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,443.55. The company has a market cap of $46.96 billion, a PE ratio of 99.75, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.34.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $447.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.53 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 60.67% and a net margin of 28.94%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director James Kirsner sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,697.06, for a total value of $5,091,180.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,065,174.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director James Kirsner sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,697.06, for a total value of $5,091,180.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,065,174.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,714.18, for a total transaction of $5,999,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,919 shares in the company, valued at $34,144,751.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,261 shares of company stock worth $26,291,370 in the last 90 days. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

