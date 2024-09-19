Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) Senior Officer Sells C$270,940.49 in Stock

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Olivier Elie Quesnel sold 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,566.13, for a total transaction of C$270,940.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$316,358.26.

Shares of FFH opened at C$1,689.33 on Thursday. Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$1,070.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$1,699.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$36.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1,585.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1,542.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 3.75.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$50.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$51.23 by C($0.36). Fairfax Financial had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business had revenue of C$10.25 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited will post 208.2727273 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,950.00 to C$2,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$1,829.17.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

