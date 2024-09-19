Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Sets New 1-Year High at $1,699.91

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1,699.91 and last traded at C$1,692.00, with a volume of 2197 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1,684.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$1,950.00 to C$2,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Fairfax Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$1,829.17.

Get Fairfax Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FFH

Fairfax Financial Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$36.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.13, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1,585.42 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1,542.80.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$50.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$51.23 by C($0.36). The business had revenue of C$10.25 billion for the quarter. Fairfax Financial had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 12.27%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited will post 208.2727273 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Olivier Elie Quesnel sold 173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1,566.13, for a total transaction of C$270,940.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 202 shares in the company, valued at C$316,358.26. In other Fairfax Financial news, Senior Officer Olivier Elie Quesnel sold 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1,566.13, for a total value of C$270,940.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 202 shares in the company, valued at C$316,358.26. Also, Director F. Brian Bradstreet sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,629.00, for a total value of C$814,500.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,953 shares of company stock worth $8,010,316. 3.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Fairfax Financial

(Get Free Report)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.