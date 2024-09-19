Falcon Oil & Gas (LON:FOG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $4.70

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (LON:FOG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.70 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.75 ($0.06), with a volume of 239741 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.85 ($0.06).
Falcon Oil & Gas Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of £53.84 million, a PE ratio of -30.83 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5.45 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 6.44.
Falcon Oil & Gas Company Profile
Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, South Africa, and Hungary. The company holds 22.5% interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1 million net acres in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia.
