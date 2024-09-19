Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 5,251 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the previous session’s volume of 6,070 shares.The stock last traded at $9.65 and had previously closed at $8.45.

Falcon’s Beyond Global Trading Down 5.4 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.44 and a 200 day moving average of $10.07.

Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.80 million for the quarter.

About Falcon’s Beyond Global

Falcon's Beyond Global, Inc operates as an entertainment company in the United States, Saudi Arabia, Caribbean, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company creates master plans; designs attractions and experiential entertainment; and produces content, interactives, and software, as well as engages in media and audio production, project management, experiential technologies, and attraction hardware development, procurement, and sales.

