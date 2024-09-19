Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD) Trading 7% Higher

Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) shares traded up 7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.38 and last traded at $10.38. 524 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 6,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.

Falcon’s Beyond Global Stock Down 5.4 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.07.

Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.80 million during the quarter.

Falcon’s Beyond Global Company Profile

Falcon's Beyond Global, Inc operates as an entertainment company in the United States, Saudi Arabia, Caribbean, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company creates master plans; designs attractions and experiential entertainment; and produces content, interactives, and software, as well as engages in media and audio production, project management, experiential technologies, and attraction hardware development, procurement, and sales.

