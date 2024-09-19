Farmer Bros. Co. Expected to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of ($0.23) Per Share (NASDAQ:FARM)

Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM – Free Report) – Roth Capital issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Farmer Bros. in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 18th. Roth Capital analyst G. Sweeney forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Farmer Bros.’s current full-year earnings is ($0.66) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Farmer Bros.’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.44) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FARM. StockNews.com lowered shares of Farmer Bros. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Farmer Bros. in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of Farmer Bros. from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of FARM stock opened at $2.13 on Thursday. Farmer Bros. has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $4.04. The company has a market cap of $45.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.96.

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22). Farmer Bros. had a negative net margin of 13.46% and a negative return on equity of 58.82%. The business had revenue of $84.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.84) EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farmer Bros. in the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Farmer Bros. by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 824,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 65,277 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Farmer Bros. by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 367,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 17,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros. by 1.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 559,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.48% of the company’s stock.

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the roasting, wholesale, equipment servicing, and distribution of coffee, tea, and other allied products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, and syrups and sauces, as well as coffee filters, cups, sugar, and creamers; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and other blender-based beverages and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

