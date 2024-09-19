Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) Price Target Lowered to $4.50 at Roth Mkm

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Roth Mkm from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FARM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Farmer Bros. in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Farmer Bros. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday.

Get Farmer Bros. alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Farmer Bros.

Farmer Bros. Price Performance

Farmer Bros. stock opened at $2.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.42. Farmer Bros. has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $4.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.66 and a 200-day moving average of $2.96.

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.22). Farmer Bros. had a negative return on equity of 58.82% and a negative net margin of 13.46%. The firm had revenue of $84.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.84) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Farmer Bros. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Farmer Bros.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FARM. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farmer Bros. during the first quarter worth $250,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros. by 4.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 367,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 17,327 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros. by 1.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 559,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros. by 8.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 824,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 65,277 shares during the period. 64.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Farmer Bros.

(Get Free Report)

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the roasting, wholesale, equipment servicing, and distribution of coffee, tea, and other allied products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, and syrups and sauces, as well as coffee filters, cups, sugar, and creamers; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and other blender-based beverages and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Farmer Bros. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmer Bros. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.