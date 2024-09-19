Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) Short Interest Update

Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,690,000 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the August 15th total of 3,510,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 329,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.2 days.

Farmland Partners Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Farmland Partners stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $10.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,688. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.83. Farmland Partners has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $13.12. The company has a market capitalization of $504.31 million, a P/E ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 0.71.

Get Farmland Partners alerts:

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.07). Farmland Partners had a return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 36.89%. The firm had revenue of $11.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Farmland Partners will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Farmland Partners Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.06%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

Read Our Latest Report on FPI

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John A. Good acquired 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.15 per share, for a total transaction of $243,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $877,619.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Farmland Partners

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new position in Farmland Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Farmland Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $1,853,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Farmland Partners in the 1st quarter worth $196,000. 58.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Farmland Partners

(Get Free Report)

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owns and/or manages approximately 171,100 acres in 16 states, including Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Farmland Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmland Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.