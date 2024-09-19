Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 1,084,544 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 77% from the previous session’s volume of 613,291 shares.The stock last traded at $113.81 and had previously closed at $115.52.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FRT shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.85.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.72 and its 200 day moving average is $105.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 41.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $295.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.61 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 10.07%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. This is a boost from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 156.58%.

In other news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 5,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.47, for a total value of $691,482.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 30,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.17, for a total transaction of $3,519,021.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $771,020.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 5,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.47, for a total transaction of $691,482.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,731,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,300,101,000 after buying an additional 193,740 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,994,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,355,000 after buying an additional 90,395 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,732,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,883,000 after buying an additional 36,880 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,138,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000,000 after purchasing an additional 8,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 571.1% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 642,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,868,000 after purchasing an additional 546,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

