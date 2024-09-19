Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 162,177 Shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Free Report) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,334,155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 162,177 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 1.93% of Unisys worth $5,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Unisys by 6.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 67,333 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 3,886 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Unisys by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 217,274 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 8,788 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Unisys by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 101,905 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 9,402 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Unisys by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 64,808 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 10,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Unisys by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 120,572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 11,412 shares during the last quarter. 86.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unisys alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Unisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th.

Unisys Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:UIS opened at $5.64 on Thursday. Unisys Co. has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $8.12. The stock has a market cap of $390.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.89.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $478.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.93 million. Unisys had a negative net margin of 18.95% and a negative return on equity of 24.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Unisys Co. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Unisys

(Free Report)

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud, Applications & Infrastructure Solutions (CA&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Unisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.