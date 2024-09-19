Federated Hermes Inc. Has $6.18 Million Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $6,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,917,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,046,079,000 after buying an additional 119,236 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,624,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,188,348,000 after purchasing an additional 380,828 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,259,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $807,060,000 after purchasing an additional 11,459 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,450,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $653,759,000 after purchasing an additional 25,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,350,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $690,167,000 after purchasing an additional 14,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $236.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.53.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Down 0.8 %

MMC opened at $226.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.02 and a twelve month high of $232.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.06.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.01. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 33.92%. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 25th. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $477,180.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,609,420. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $477,180.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,609,420. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total value of $1,170,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,578,560.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,735 shares of company stock valued at $4,897,317. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.