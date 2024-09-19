Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Free Report) by 385.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 297,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 236,010 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Semrush worth $3,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Semrush by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Semrush during the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Semrush in the second quarter worth approximately $174,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Semrush during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Semrush during the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000. 32.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Semrush

In other Semrush news, Director Dmitry Melnikov sold 1,896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total transaction of $25,842.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,982,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,648,626.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, President Eugenie Levin sold 3,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.64, for a total transaction of $51,245.48. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 445,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,079,075.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dmitry Melnikov sold 1,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total value of $25,842.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,982,291 shares in the company, valued at $40,648,626.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,049 shares of company stock valued at $1,507,419 over the last quarter. 57.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on SEMR. KeyCorp increased their target price on Semrush from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Semrush in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Semrush currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Semrush Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of SEMR stock opened at $14.56 on Thursday. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.36 and a twelve month high of $16.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.78 and a beta of 1.57.

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $90.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.70 million. Semrush had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 4.39%. Research analysts predict that Semrush Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Semrush Profile

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

