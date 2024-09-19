Federated Hermes Inc. Takes $4.19 Million Position in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 126,417 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,192,000. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.28% of Vicor as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VICR. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vicor by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vicor by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 181,682 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,165,000 after purchasing an additional 9,297 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Vicor by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 469,026 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $21,079,000 after purchasing an additional 12,013 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Vicor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,219,000. Finally, Bruce & Co. Inc. grew its position in Vicor by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Bruce & Co. Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Price Performance

Shares of Vicor stock opened at $36.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.82. Vicor Co. has a 52-week low of $30.90 and a 52-week high of $60.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.15 and a beta of 1.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vicor ( NASDAQ:VICR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $85.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.77 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business’s revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VICR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vicor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vicor in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vicor news, VP Philip D. Davies sold 23,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.83, for a total value of $841,790.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,788.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

Featured Articles

